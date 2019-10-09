New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Crandley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Crandley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Crandley Obituary
Crandley, Dolores
Dolores Crandley of Milford passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 28, 1930.
Dolores lived a very full life and was blessed with a large family, all of whom she loved whole heartedly. She was a founding member of Christ the Redeemer Roman Catholic Church and dedicated many hours to its mission. Along with her late husband Jack, she established the Silver Horseshoe Stables, a business that suited her perfectly.
Dolores is survived by her children John (Michaela) Crandley, Michael (Donna) Crandley, James (Karen) Crandley, Susan (Michael) Ambrose, Dean (Joyce) Crandley and Richard (Kimberly) Crandley; her grandchildren Timothy, Patrick, Michelle, Matthew, John, William, Liam, Adelheide, Rhiannon, Richard, and Shannon; and great-grandchildren Peter, Bailee, Grace, Miles, and Emerson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.closertofree.com. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now