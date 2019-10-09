|
Crandley, Dolores
Dolores Crandley of Milford passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 28, 1930.
Dolores lived a very full life and was blessed with a large family, all of whom she loved whole heartedly. She was a founding member of Christ the Redeemer Roman Catholic Church and dedicated many hours to its mission. Along with her late husband Jack, she established the Silver Horseshoe Stables, a business that suited her perfectly.
Dolores is survived by her children John (Michaela) Crandley, Michael (Donna) Crandley, James (Karen) Crandley, Susan (Michael) Ambrose, Dean (Joyce) Crandley and Richard (Kimberly) Crandley; her grandchildren Timothy, Patrick, Michelle, Matthew, John, William, Liam, Adelheide, Rhiannon, Richard, and Shannon; and great-grandchildren Peter, Bailee, Grace, Miles, and Emerson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.closertofree.com. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019