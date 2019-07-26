|
|
Downes, Dolores
Dolores Downes of West Haven passed away on July 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Vernon "Bucky" Downes. She was born in Long Island, NY, daughter of the late John and Elsa Wieting Hausch. She is survived by her son Gerard Downes, her daughter Laura (Matt) Robinson, her grandchildren, Trisha Walters, Billy (Natalie) Walters, Tara (Franklin Hernandez) Godfrey, Jaime (Nick DeCrescezo) Godfrey, Gerard Downes, Christopher Downes and her 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Dolores was predeceased by her daughter Cindy Godfrey, her son John Downes and her brother John Hausch. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the former Rae Corporation. For many years, Dolores was an active member of the Irish Club of West Haven and at her church, Mary Taylor Church, Milford. Dolores loved to spend time at the beach and caring for others.
The hours for visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a funeral service to commence at 6pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 27, 2019