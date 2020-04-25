New Haven Register Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Dolores Grande


1927 - 2020
Dolores Grande, age 92, formerly of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Shady Knoll Health Care Center. Dolores was the devoted wife of the late Armand Grande, Sr. She was born in Pego, Spain on September 19, 1927, daughter of the late Fernando and Dolores Barrachina, and was a lifelong Shelton resident. Dolores was the beloved mother of Edward Grande and his wife Carol; the late Armand Grande, Jr.; and the late Dolores Grande. Due to the current pandemic health crisis her funeral services are private. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to by going to . The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020
