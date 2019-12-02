|
Malafronte, Dolores
Dolores Malafronte, 87, of North Haven, passed away at the Mary Wade Home on the morning of Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born August 14, 1932 In New Haven, CT, to the late Annette and Ralph Tommaselli. Dolores was in the first graduating class of Sacred Heart Academy and earned a degree in medical technology from the University of Bridgeport. On June 5, 1956 she married Anthony Malafronte, with whom she raised five sons in Woodbridge. Dolores later traveled widely, with significant time spent in San Diego, CA, and St. Petersburg, FL. A daily parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge, Dolores possessed a strong and infectious faith. This passion also characterized her support of the UCONN Women's basketball team and the competitive spirit she brought to golf, mahjong, and bridge. Dolores cooked often and well, read voraciously, and was a steady presence at all of her grandchildren's games and performances. She was known for her quick wit, unflinching advice, and boisterous laughter. Most importantly, Dolores was surrounded constantly by her friends and family, who adored her and who she loved fiercely and unreservedly. Her generosity and strength of character have bettered the lives of all who love her. Dolores is predeceased by her brother, Ralph Tommaselli, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Anthony Malafronte; their sons Anthony (Lydia) Malafronte, Jr., Robert (Margaret) Malafronte, Richard (Marion) Malafronte, David (Mara) Malafronte, and Paul Malafronte; her ten grandchildren Gregory (Clarissa) Malafronte, Frank Malafronte, Dylan Malafronte, Erin (Michael) Ocone, Joseph Malafronte, Maria Malafronte, Ashley Malafronte, Kaitlin Malafronte, Colin Malafronte, and Paul Malafronte, Jr; and her great-granddaughter Sophia Dee Malafronte.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 3-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge. Burial will follow in Eastside Burial Grounds. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amity Charitable Trust, Malafronte-Cuozzo Memorial Fund, PO Box 8626 New Haven, CT 06531. Share a memory and sign Dolores' guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019