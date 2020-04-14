|
Nuzzo, Dolores
Dolores J. Nuzzo, 88, died peacefully on April 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband John Nuzzo, her mother Marie Salem and her sister Joan Brangi. She leaves behind her beloved niece and godchild Lisa Nuzzo, her great-niece Deanna Nuzzo and godchild Bella Nuzzo all of Bristol and Sunny Ann Capasso of North Haven. Also, her sisters Carmel Calandrelli of New Haven and Patty Gamberdella of Florida. She leaves many nieces and nephews. She was the owner of Whitney Beauty Salon of Hamden for many years and a philanthropist to many charities especially St. Jude.
A private funeral and burial will take place. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. Share a memory and sign Dolores' guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020