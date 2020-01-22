|
Ottaviano, Dolores "Dee"
Dolores M. Ottaviano passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She bravely battled CAA since 2009 until this last episode that took her life. Dolores, better known as "Dee", was best known for the renowned Bob & Dee's Famous Pizza & Italian Cuisine Restaurant in East Haven. Bob and Dee made a very successful and entertaining business that was loved by all. Karaoke brought people from all over. Dee would play piano and Bob would join in and sing with everyone. Dee loved to help others and enjoyed her pets and life to the fullest. She put up a brave fight and did not let anything stop her, even with all her disabilities. She was predeceased by her husband Robert F. Ottaviano, Sr. and her parents Anthony and Angelina Puglia. She leaves behind her faithful companion Mia, her children Chery (Dennis, Sr.) Royka, Christine (Joseph) D'Amico and Robert Ottaviano, Jr.; her grandchildren Dennis Royka, Jr., Stephanie Royka, Jeremy Royka and Giovanni Damico and her great-grandchildren Evan, Karlee and Rylee Royka. We would like to gratefully thank Yale New Haven Hospital Comfort Care Team, doctors, chaplain, priest and ICU staff for taking such great care of mom and making her passing so peaceful. Also, special thanks to Cedar Woods Senior Living Staff and caregiving by Kathy who went above and beyond for mom.
Services in care of the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to , . Share a memory and sign Dee's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 23, 2020