Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Dolores Petonito Obituary
Petonito, Dolores
Dolores Sebastianello Petonito 90, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Salvatore Petonito passed away on February 15, 2019 in CT. Hospice. Loving mother of Mark J. (Angelina) Petonito of East Haven and Gina (Waleed Smari) Petonito of Cincinnati, OH. Grandmother of Cristina and Roseanna Petonito and Abdul-Rahman Smari. Sister of the late Rita Golia. Dolores was born in New Haven on November 9, 1928 daughter of the late James and Anna DiChello Sebastianello. Prior to her retirement Dolores was the owner along with her husband Sal of Petonito's Pastry Shop of East Haven.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial on TUESDAY morning in St. Bernadette Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford,CT. 06405. Sign Dolores's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
