Petrucci, DoloresDolores Petrucci, 80, of East Haven, passed away August 4, 2020 at Apple Rehab. She was born October 27, 1939 in New Haven to George and Cecelia (Springstead) TenEyck. Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Edward Petrucci and three devoted daughters, Donna Balogh (Christopher) of Cheshire, Deanna Gorski (Leonard) of Clinton and Laurie O'Shea (George) of Arizona. She is also survived by seven grandchildren who she adored, Christopher Balogh Jr. (Marissa), Matthew Balogh, Kristen Gorski (Jordy), Allison Gorski, David Gorski, Steven Gorski and Evan O'Shea.Dolores worked for many years as a Bank Manager at the Connecticut National Bella Vista Branch. Her hobbies included Bowling, Reading, Movies (especially musicals), and going to concerts. Completely devoted to her seven grandchildren; she never missed a sporting event or school concert. She was most happy taking care of her family and her church. Loved by all, she will be greatly missed.Family will receive mask wearing friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday August 9, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Monday, August 10 at 10:40 a.m. for a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pio Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.203-467-2789