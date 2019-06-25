Baldino, Domenic

Domenic Baldino, 78, formerly of Milford, CT passed away peacefully in Sarasota, FL surrounded by his family on June 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Domenick and Theresa Baldino and by his son, Michael Baldino.

Domenic is survived by his wife Kathleen after 57 years of marriage, his sister Theresa Baldino Sciarra (Philip), his daughter Gina Karp (David) and his son David Baldino (Susan), and many loving grandchildren.

Domenic worked as a teacher in Connecticut for over 30 years. He loved science and history and passed on his love of learning to his children and grandchildren. He spent his youth playing football at Hillhouse High where he was captain of the team.

Domenic was very fond of the arts and enjoyed participating in many plays as acting and singing was his passion.

Friends and family will remember him telling stories and memories of his Italian heritage which included his love of traveling and cooking. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to everyone. Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019