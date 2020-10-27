1/1
Domenic Franco III
1975 - 2020
Franco III, Domenic
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Domenic Franco III, longtime resident of Clinton, passed away at his home. Domenic was born in New Haven on March 7, 1975, beloved son of Marion (Sandy) Franco and the late Domenic Franco Jr. Loving father of Ariana Delphina Franco and Gabriella Stefania Franco of Clinton. He was the beloved brother of Gina (Franco) Vicino and her husband James Anthony; and his sister Denine Franco. Also survived by a nephew Anthony James Vicino and a niece, Alicia Marie Vicino. Predeceased by his grandmother Anna Cusick.
Domenic is a Morgan High School graduate Class of 1994. He was an accomplished roofer by trade. He enjoyed most of all spending time with his beautiful daughters. He loved being with them and their friends. Anyone you ask will tell you how loving and caring he was. He loved to laugh and was a kid at heart. He loved spending time at the beach with his dog Maya who misses him very much.
Burial services will be held privately. In Domenic's memory for his teenage daughters a trust has been made for their future educational needs. He would have appreciated, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franco Children's Education Fund (memo line), made to Denine Franco (Custodian), 13 Tamarack Dr., Clinton, CT 06413. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory visit, www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
