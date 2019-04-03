Gambardella, Domenica "Mary"

Domenica "Mary" Gambardella, 91, of Branford passed away peacefully at Branford Hills Health Care Center on April 1, 2019. Mary was born December 8, 1927 in New Haven, daughter of the late Peter and Josephine (Corso) Bova. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew Gambardella.

Mary is survived by her three loving children, Virginia Barnikow of Branford, Denise Simeone (John) of Branford and Andrew Gambardella (Linda) of East Haven along with seven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Besides, husband, Andrew, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dominick and August Bova.

Mary loved to travel. She and her husband, Andy, took many road trips across the country. Although being afflicted with Multiple Sclerosis for many years, that did not stop her from leading an active lifestyle. She was always ready to go! Her family would like to especially thank the staff of Branford Hills Health Care for their kindness and compassionate care.

Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Funeral services are under the care of Clancy-Palumbo (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019