Cassella, Dominic A. "Sonny"

Dominic A. "Sonny" Cassella, 88, beloved husband of 64 years to Anna Marie D'Orsi Cassella of Yarmouth Port, MA, formerly of West Haven, passed away peacefully March 23, 2019 in Cape Cod Hospital. He was born in New Haven on May 13, 1930, a son of the late Joseph and Philomena DeMartino Cassella. Besides his wife, he leaves his 6 loving children, Christine (Edward) Bernard, Carlene (Donald) Fletcher, Laureen (John) Dineen, Joseph (Kathy Ferraro) Cassella, Michael and Charles Cassella, his 8 cherished grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, a brother, Andrea (Sharon) Cassella and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a daughter, Theresa Cassella, sisters, Mary DeRosa and Carmel Solimene and a great grandson Jackson Bernard. Prior to his retirement Sonny worked for Allied Signal and also the Armstrong Rubber Co. He proudly served in the US Navy 1951-55 as a gunners mate 3rd class aboard the USS Huse during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3733, the Prihillian Club, the Amvets and the VFW. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. John the XXIII Parish at St. Lawrence Church at 10:00. Interment with military honors will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, West Haven. Friends may call THURSDAY from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Sign Sonny's guest book online at

