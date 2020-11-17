Passarello, Dominic A. Jr.
Dominic A. Passarello Jr., 85, of East Haven, formerly of Hamden died Nov. 10th at CT Hospice after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Marie Guarino Passarello. Born in New Haven, son of the late Dominic and Clementina Beltrano Passarello, he worked as a liquor and wine salesman for many years until his retirement. He was a Navy veteran, serving aboard the USS Leyte (CV-32) aircraft carrier. He had a strong pride for our country and his Italian heritage. He loved history, country and classical music, the casino, long car rides, sweets, and sitting at the shore watching LI Sound. He earned the nickname "the sheriff" as he tried to convince anyone that he was a sheriff in the 'olden days", wearing his cowboy hat and holster. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his wife of 61 years, who he provided devoted care during her struggles at home with dementia. He was a devoted father and most of all, adored his 2 grandchildren to whom he was an awesome "babysitter" from day one and as they grew up, never failed to check in every day. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Donna (Domenic Jr.) Latella of Branford; sisters, Blanche Vitola and Mary Charczynski of E. Haven; brothers, Thomas(Eleanor) Passarello and Anthony Passarello of Hamden, grandchildren Kristy Marie Latella, and Dylan Domenic Latella, and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his good friend and neighbor Lester Bogart who was always there when needed. Although most services will be privately held, friends are invited to attend the commital service, with military honors, SATURDAY 11:15 a.m. in Beaverdale memorial park. In memory, donations can be made to the Salvation Army which was his lifetime charity of choice
.