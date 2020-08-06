1/1
Dominic DiVerniero
DiVerniero, Dominic
Dominic DiVerniero, 91 of Hamden, CT formerly from North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Lucille Augliera DiVerniero. Loving father of Anthony (Lynn), Rosalie Carr, Lenore Salomon (Jeff), daughters-in-law Angie and Mimi. He was loved and adored by his grandchildren Jenilee (Greg), Anthony, Dominique, Alexis, Karly, Bryan (Gabriela), Ben, and adopted grandson Corey Konoha. As well as his great-grandchildren Sofia, Penelope, and Isabel. Loved by many nieces and nephews who he cherished in his heart. Survived by his sister Marie (Bill) Esposito and brother-in-law John Miron. He was predeceased by his loving son Robert, son-in-law Todd Carr, as well as his sisters Annette Miron, Louise, and his best friend Ed (Pars) Funaro.
Dominic was born in New Haven to the late Antonio and Rosalia DiVerniero. He was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Dom served in the Korean conflict while stationed in Germany. He was a co-founder of All Type Printing with his cousins Peter and Ralph Fusco. An avid golfer since the age of ten he was a lifetime member of the Wallingford Country Club. Thank you to his care givers, Corey, Carol, Yanibel, Cristina, Nellie, and Riva.
A kind gentle man filled with humor and wisdom. So loved by his wife and best friend Cissy.
Private services were held at Saint Rita's Church in Hamden. Celentano Funeral Home, New Haven, was in care of arrangements.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2020.
