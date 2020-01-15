|
Proto, Dominic F.
Dominic F. Proto of Woodbridge died peacefully on January 14, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Antoinette "Nettie" Console Proto. Dom was born the youngest of three children on June 22, 1934 on Wooster Street to the late Frank and Amelia Carofano Proto. He attended Dante and Columbus Schools then briefly enrolled at Hillhouse and Wilbur Cross High Schools. He graduated from The Hopkins School in 1952 and later from the College of the Holy Cross in 1956. Shortly after graduating from Holy Cross, Dom was hired as an accountant at Bailey, Moore and Glazer, CPAs. His strong work ethic, which he bestowed upon his children, made it possible for him to become a partner in the firm in the 1960's. Today, the firm known as Bailey, Moore, Glazer, Schaefer and Proto LLP, CPAs continues to operate in Woodbridge. Although Dominic was semi-retired, he could be found in his office every day helping clients and advising his countless friends. He was a member of AICPA, and CSCPA. Fraternally, he was a member of the Saint Andrew the Apostle Society of which his grandfather was a founder, Amity Club, Porcini International, Sons of Italy Lodge #37, Racebrook Country Club, New Haven Gridiron Club and the Knights of Columbus Rodrigo Council. He was also one of the founding members of the Woodbridge Father's Baseball League. Dominic was very charitable and enjoyed volunteering his time, talents and energy to raise funds for the Hospital of St. Raphael Foundation, now Yale New Haven Hospital. He joined the Foundation's Board of Trustees in 1995. His tenure on the Board culminated in 2002 when he was elected Chairman. Although officially retired from the Foundation's Board, Dominic continued to serve as a member of the St. Raphael Healthcare System's Audit, Compliance and Risk Committee as well as the steering committee for the Campaign for St. Raphael's, the Mission Campaign and recently chaired the Second Century of Caring Campaign. He was the recipient of the Veritas Award given by the New Haven Club of Providence College in 1994, the Sr. Anne Virginie Award for Philanthropy and the Wooster Square Reunion "Old Timers Award." Dominic was a very proud man and devoted friend to many who valued his advice and counsel. He was a man of great faith and attended Mass daily. His family was at the center of his world. He was a proud, loving and devoted father to Frank Proto, Susan (Michael) Lombardi, Louis (Kathy) Proto and Paul (Marcia) Proto; a loving brother to Grace Iovene and the late Ann Amelia Proto. He adored his grandchildren Dominic and Diana Proto, Nicholas Lombardi, Danielle Proto Cappetta, Michael Lombardi, Jr., Anthony, Amelia and Nathaniel Proto and "Poppy" to his great-grandchildren Nicholas Proto, Ava Lombardi, Timothy Proto, Marco and Lucia Lombardi, Stella Girardin and Camilla Lombardi. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Road Woodbridge. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church Saturday morning at 10am. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amity Charitable Trust, Proto Family Fund, PO Box 8626, New Haven, CT, 06531. Share a memory and sign Dom's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020