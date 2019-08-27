|
|
Giulietti, Dominic
Dominic Giulietti, 91, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the VAMC, West Haven with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to the late Elizabeth Moran Giulietti who passed away this past January 25th. Dominic was born in New Haven on February 3, 1928 and was the son of the late Giuseppe and Annita Gigante Giulietti. He served his country faithfully in the US Army. Dominic had worked as a Superintendent for the US Postal Service for many years; was a Realtor/Manager for Beazley Real Estate and was the Circulation Manager for the New Haven Register. Dominic was past president of the former Settentrionale Club, member of the Marchegiano Club, the former Prihilliam Club, the Pine Grove Mens Club, the City Point Historic District and the West Haven Italian American Civic Association where he was a member of their horseshoe league. Dominic was a devoted parishioner of St. Anthony's Church and was a member of their Holy Name Society. Father of Joseph (Rebecca) Giulietti, James (Claudia) Giulietti, Donna (Frank) Martone, Dominic (Grace) Giulietti, Cindy (Doug) Griggs and Dawn (John) Minardi. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by three nephews. Predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Concezio "Jet" and June Giulietti, and a nephew John Giulietti.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Church, 70 Washington Avenue, New Haven, CT 06519. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019