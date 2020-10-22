1/1
Dominic L. DeFelice
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
DeFelice, Dominic L.
Dominic L. DeFelice, 61, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with heart and kidney failure. He was born on June 3, 1959. Dominic was a hard-working and dedicated member of the Town of Hamden Public Works Department for over 30 years prior to his early retirement due to his illnesses. He enjoyed spending beautiful days outside, cooking, gardening, making others laugh, and especially loved the holidays. He often called himself Iron Man and told us daily that he would 'keep swinging.' He fought with bravery each and every day, never without a smile, despite any pain he felt. Preceded in death by his parents Michael and Mary DeFelice. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Valerie L. (Juliano) DeFelice. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his survived children: Amber L. DeFelice, Dominique R. DeFelice, William J. DeFelice, Michelle A. DeFelice, Stephen L. DeFelice, Brianna V. DeFelice, and Braden J. DeFelice. Dominic was overjoyed at the birth of his first grandchild, who Amber lovingly named after him, Dominick M. Childers. He is also survived by his two brothers, Michael and David DeFelice; brother-in-law, David Juliano with whom he shared a close, special relationship with and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends. He also loved his dogs and spoke of his excitement to be re-united with his two Dobermans who precede him in death, Raven and Sabre. He will be survived and deeply missed by his other dogs Nicholas, Luna, Onyx, and Loki. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association in honor of Dominic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
