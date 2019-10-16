New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Dominic L. Sheehan Jr.


1933 - 2019
Sheehan, Jr., Dominic L.
In Wallingford, October 15, 2019 Dominic L. Sheehan, Jr. 85, of Hamden. Husband of the late Mary Gallagher Sheehan. Loving father of David P. Sheehan of Killingworth, John M. Sheehan Sr. of Wallingford and Kathleen B. Sheehan of Vernon, brother of Agnes Flynn of Hamden, Peggy Simpson of Tennessee, Brid Malone of Ireland and Patricia Clancy of Ireland. Also survived by his 9 cherished grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Jack and Senan Sheehan and sisters Anna Sheehan, Maureen McTague and Kathleen O'Shea. Dominic was born in County Clare Ireland November 26, 1933 son of the late Dominic L. and Kathleen Scales Sheehan, Sr. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the Regional Water Authority. Mr. Sheehan served in the US Army. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019
