Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish-St. Rita's Church
1620 Whitney Ave
Hamden, CT
Burial
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Dominic Staffieri


1930 - 2019
Dominic Staffieri Obituary
Staffieri, Dominic
Dominic Paul Staffieri, age 89, also known as "Stiff," died on December 27, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Marceline Tomassini Staffieri. Born in Derby on July 10, 1930 to the late Dominic and Mary Macciocca Staffieri; Dom is survived by his children, Cheryl Loscalzo of North Haven and grandson Steven Loscalzo, son Michael and wife Mary, and grandson Gregory, all of Cheshire, and son Dominic of California. Dominic was predeceased by his beloved siblings, Thomas Staffieri, Leonard Staffieri, and Lucy Niezelski. He is survived by his beloved sister, Helen Poliferno of Derby, and several nieces and nephews. Dominic will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, January 3rd from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish-St. Rita's Church, 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial with Military Honors in All Saints Cemetery. To send condolences, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020
