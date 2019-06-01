Savo, Dominic V.

Dominic V. Savo, 91, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Josephine Vellaccio Savo. Dominic was born in New Haven on May 28, 1928 and was the son of the late James and Mary Sangiovanni Savo. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Dominic had worked for the former A.C. Gilberts and later for the City of New Haven for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the V.F.W., enjoyed bowling, dancing, listening to music and going to the Clelian Center in Hamden.

Father of James (Paula) Savo, Dominic (Irene) Savo and Anita (Kenneth) Rupley. Grandfather of Kristi (Jon) Stern, James (Tiffany) Savo, Jr., Jamie (Brett) Ferguson, Dominic (Desiree) Savo, Dana Rupley, Danielle (Michael) Freda. Great-grandfather of Leila, Reygan, Brynn, Monroe, Kylie, Brayden, Carmella, Vienna, Gianna and Bella. Brother of James (Diana) Savo, Ann Lawrence and the late Anthony Savo. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dominic's caregiver Maria Kubica who took excellent care of him for the last several months.

The visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave at 11:00 to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven for the celebration of a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clelian Adult Day Care, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019