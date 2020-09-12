Stender, Dominica "Mae" (Bova)

Daughter of Salvatore and Sadie Bova. Mae died peacefully in her sleep at Masonicare in Wallingford On Monday, September 7th at the age of 85. Dominica was survived by her two sisters Mary Ann Cesternio and Francis Foster. Her children Michael Ferraiolo, Anthony Ferraiolo and Robert Ryan. Her grandchildren Anthony Ferraiolo, Michael J. Ferraiolo Amber Ryan, Lucian Ferraiolo, Lexi Ferraiolo, Leah Ferraiolo, and Logan Ryan. Great-granddaughter Brooklyn Ferraiolo. A service is scheduled for September 19th at Cheshire United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store