Celello, Dominick A.
SEYMOUR: Dominick A. Celello, age 72 of Seymour, beloved husband of Dorothy "Dot" (Smith) Celello, entered peaceful rest on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Griffin Hospital. Born in Derby on April 16,1947, he was a son of the late Dominick and Lillian (DeNigris) Celello. Mr. Celello worked in the metrology lab at Sikorsky for many years until his retirement in 2011. An avid sportsman, Dominick enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Harwinton Gun Club. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, but his greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Dominick leaves behind his loving family including his sons, Mark Celello and his wife Kristie of Woodbury, and David Celello and his wife Sandy of Harwinton; sister, Marie Pertuit of MS; sister-in-law, Lynn Celello of TN; aunts, Ann DiLisio and her husband Carmen of Derby, and Antoinette Ptak of Branford; his two cherished granddaughters, Brooke and Lexie, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Celello. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Family and friends can visit the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. For more information or to send an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019