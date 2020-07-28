1/1
Dominick Bavaro
Bavaro , Dominick
Dominick Bavaro of West Haven passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. He was the Father of Amanda Bavaro, Jenna Bavaro, Dominick Bavaro JR, Gabriella Bavaro. He also leaves behind his Grandson Christian Rivera-Bavaro. Dominick "Biz" was born in New Britain CT on September 28,1953 to the late Frank Bavaro SR and Concetta (LaRosa) Bavaro. Brother to the late Thomas Bavaro Sr, Vito Bavaro, Michelena Bavaro and surviving brother Frank Bavaro Jr. Dominick also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Dominick was a SGT in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1972-1976 and served in the Vietnam War with a marksman badge, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Meritorious Mast 740718. Dominick enjoy his motorcycle and going to the Gun range, he loved his family and friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Church in West Haven. Burial will immediately follow with military honors in St Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. (masks must be worn in church)
His children would also like to thank the VA hospital.
Services are entrusted with All State Cremation & Funeral Care.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
