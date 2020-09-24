DellaRocco, DominickDominick DellaRocco 80, of East Haven passed away September 19, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born March 25, 1940 in New Haven to the late Joseph and Teresa (DiMichele) DellaRocco. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa DellaRocco of Hamden and family. While maintaining social distancing and masks, family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven (Please meet at the cemetery office). Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.203-467-2789