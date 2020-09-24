1/
Dominick DellaRocco
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dominick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DellaRocco, Dominick
Dominick DellaRocco 80, of East Haven passed away September 19, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born March 25, 1940 in New Haven to the late Joseph and Teresa (DiMichele) DellaRocco. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa DellaRocco of Hamden and family. While maintaining social distancing and masks, family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven (Please meet at the cemetery office). Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved