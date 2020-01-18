|
Onofrio, Dominick L.
Dominick Louis Onofrio, 75, of Middletown, husband of Joyce (Salonia) Onofrio, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in New Haven, the son of the late Nicholas Onofrio Sr. and Vincenza (DePalma) Onofrio. Dominick was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the US Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a laborer with Local Union 455 and for many years part of the staff at Central News in Middletown. Dom was a parishioner of St. Sebastian Church, Middletown, member of the St. Catello Society, New Haven, an avid golfer and enjoyed winters at Deerfield Beach, FL. He will be remembered for his love of cooking, his fancy crab sauce, and his generosity and always being there to help a friend. Dom's family was the most important part of his life and he enjoyed every moment they were together. He was loved dearly and will be missed dearly forever. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Lisa Onofrio Adams, Nicole Onofrio, Dana Onofrio, and Michelle Onofrio; his two brothers who were always by his side, Louis Onofrio and his wife Lori of Branford and Nicholas Onofrio, Jr. and his wife Lena of New Haven; his granddaughter, Falon Adams, who was the apple of his eye; several nieces and nephews; his dearest friend, Billy Sbona, whom he considered his third brother; the DeRita family, who had a special place in his heart; and his little buddy Rio, whom Dom loved and was always at his side. Dom's family is grateful for the doctors and nurses in the surgical ICU at Yale New Haven Hospital for their help, kindness and compassion. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday (Jan. 22nd) at 12 p.m. at St. Sebastian Church, Washington St., Middletown. Burial, with military honors, will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to the or . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. He was the last of a dying breed.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020