Dominick Limosani, age 83, of West Haven passed away with his family at his side on March 29, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn Giaimo Limosani. He was born in New Haven, son of the late George and Lucy Santanelli. Dominick is survived by his children, Dannyse (David) Quoka of Madison and Dominick (Renee) Limosani of Orange, his grandchildren Christina, Carolyn and David Quoka, his sister Connie Fanelli, his brother Carmine Limosani both of West Haven and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ann Saldibar, Mary Talamelli, Peter, Anthony, Vincent "Jimmy", Pasquale and George Limosani. Prior to his retirement, Dominick was employed by the City of West Haven as a lead man operator. He was also past President of AFSCME Local 681, a volunteer for the Allingtown Fire Dept. and a US Army Veteran.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dominick's name to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, www. themmrf.org. For online condolences, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2019