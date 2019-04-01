New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Limosani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Limosani

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominick Limosani Obituary
Limosani, Dominick
Dominick Limosani, age 83, of West Haven passed away with his family at his side on March 29, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn Giaimo Limosani. He was born in New Haven, son of the late George and Lucy Santanelli. Dominick is survived by his children, Dannyse (David) Quoka of Madison and Dominick (Renee) Limosani of Orange, his grandchildren Christina, Carolyn and David Quoka, his sister Connie Fanelli, his brother Carmine Limosani both of West Haven and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Ann Saldibar, Mary Talamelli, Peter, Anthony, Vincent "Jimmy", Pasquale and George Limosani. Prior to his retirement, Dominick was employed by the City of West Haven as a lead man operator. He was also past President of AFSCME Local 681, a volunteer for the Allingtown Fire Dept. and a US Army Veteran.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dominick's name to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, www. themmrf.org. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now