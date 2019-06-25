Golia, Dominick M.

Dominick M. Golia, of Branford passed away on June 25, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He is the beloved husband of Diane Hay Golia. Dominick was born in New Haven on August 5, 1939, son of the late Servio and Mary Crisci Golia. He taught biology in the Ansonia Public Schools for 30 years. After retiring from teaching, Dominick became the Food Director for Ansonia Public Schools for an additional 20 years and had the honor of the Ansonia High School Cafeteria being renamed the Dominick Golia Cafeteria. He also owned and operated Golia Enterprises and was also the former CEO of Diced Confectioneries in Trinidad. He served as Vice President of the CT State Teachers Union and Treasurer of the Ansonia Teachers Union. Dominick was a longtime member of Racebrook Country Club, serving on its Board of Directors and of Alling Memorial Golf Club. He is the proud father of Paul (Cheri) Golia and Dominick (Gail) Golia. Brother of Michael Golia. Grandfather of Dominick 3, Ana, and Jason Golia.

Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Catholic service will be held at 6 p.m. Entombment will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Mausoleum. Share a memory and sign Dominick's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019