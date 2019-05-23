Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Victory Church
600 Jones Hill Rd
West Haven, CT 06516
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory church
West Havenon, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Simeone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Paul Simeone Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominick Paul Simeone Sr. Obituary
Simeone Sr., Dominick Paul
Passed away on April 13, 2019 in Golden Valley Arizona, formerly of West Haven CT. Son of late Paul and Carmel Simeone. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Donahue Simeone, son Michael Simeone, brother John (Sonny) Simeone and sister-in-law Margo Simeone.
He leaves behind his loving family, brothers Joseph and Millie Simeone, Paul Simeone and sister Barbara Starno, and all of West Haven, his loving children Dominick and Antoinette Simeone of Shelton, Teresa and Robert Walters of Golden Valley Arizona. Also his loving stepchildren Jean and Michael Panek of Oxford, Brenda and Michael Ferraiolo of Milford, Frank and Grace of Benway of Milford, Wayne and Angelica Bossie of Milford, Bruce and Bell Supan of Stratford, Bernie &andMandy Benway of West Haven, Keith and Natasha Benway of Naugatuck, sister-in-law Eleanor Ullrich and husband Ronald of Shelton. Also his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory church in West Havenon Tuesday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.