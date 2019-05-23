Simeone Sr., Dominick Paul

Passed away on April 13, 2019 in Golden Valley Arizona, formerly of West Haven CT. Son of late Paul and Carmel Simeone. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Donahue Simeone, son Michael Simeone, brother John (Sonny) Simeone and sister-in-law Margo Simeone.

He leaves behind his loving family, brothers Joseph and Millie Simeone, Paul Simeone and sister Barbara Starno, and all of West Haven, his loving children Dominick and Antoinette Simeone of Shelton, Teresa and Robert Walters of Golden Valley Arizona. Also his loving stepchildren Jean and Michael Panek of Oxford, Brenda and Michael Ferraiolo of Milford, Frank and Grace of Benway of Milford, Wayne and Angelica Bossie of Milford, Bruce and Bell Supan of Stratford, Bernie &andMandy Benway of West Haven, Keith and Natasha Benway of Naugatuck, sister-in-law Eleanor Ullrich and husband Ronald of Shelton. Also his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory church in West Havenon Tuesday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m. Published in The New Haven Register on May 24, 2019