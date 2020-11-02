Acerra, Donald (Capt. NHFD, ret.)Donald Nicholas Acerra Sr., 78, (Capt. NHFD, ret.) of East Haven, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 31, 2020.He was born October 15, 1942 in New Haven to Theodore and Madelyn (Govang) Acerra. Don was a committed Christian for over 45 years and served faithfully in many capacities at Branford Bible Chapel, Branford Evangelical Free Church and most recently at Community Baptist Church in Branford. Don was a tool & die maker with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft before joining the NHFD in 1970. He rose to the rank of Captain before retiring in 1990. In 1985 he opened Ace Tool Company, which he operated until his retirement in 2005.He was the husband of Suzane (Forbes) Acerra, the love of his life, for 57 years. He leaves sons Donald Acerra Jr. (Lori) of East Haven, Ted Acerra (Tracey) of East Haven, and a daughter, Suzanne Grant (Donald) of Branford, 10 grandchildren, JaimeLynn Murgo (Joseph), Nicole Belcher (Micah), Kristen Acerra, Christopher Acerra, Taylor Lucatino (Christopher), Alexa Acerra, Alicia Grant, Bethany Grant, Cassandra Grant, Donald Grant and two great-granddaughters, Kaia and Kylie Murgo and was so happy to know another "great" was on the way.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Teddy Acerra and a sister, Anita Caprio.The family would like to acknowledge the devoted staff at US Renal Care in Branford for their wonderful compassion and care in recent months. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), East Haven CT.At Don's request, immediate family will gather to celebrate his homegoing.203-467-2789