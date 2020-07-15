Heinig, Donald Arthur
Donald Arthur Heinig, 67, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 surrounded by his family in East Haven. Donald is survived by his wife, Hillarie Hatch Heinig, his children, Gregor, Kristen, and Geoffrey Heinig, and Grandson, Kevin Moriarty, as well as numerous cousins. Donald was born August 3, 1953 in New Haven to Arthur Heinig and Viola Gesner Heinig. Donald graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1970 and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1974. Donald obtained a Bachelor's degree in history and Political Science. He started his career as a substitute teacher. He later became an insurance claims adjuster for the Hartford Insurance Company. Donald was an avid Yankees fan. Don lived life to the fullest and filled his days with numerous activities throughout his life including but not limited to being a baseball coach for West Haven Little League, a girls youth basketball coach where he helped take his team to a championship, and a cub scout and boy scout pack leader. Don's passion after he retired was tutoring elementary school kids in East Haven. Donald was a very proud German American and a member of a German American club, The Harugari Singing Society in West Haven. There, he volunteered at their numerous events where he had many beloved friends.
Services are at a date yet to be determined. Memorial donations can be made to the American Stroke Association
at www.stroke.org
. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven.