1/1
Donald Arthur Heinig
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heinig, Donald Arthur
Donald Arthur Heinig, 67, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 surrounded by his family in East Haven. Donald is survived by his wife, Hillarie Hatch Heinig, his children, Gregor, Kristen, and Geoffrey Heinig, and Grandson, Kevin Moriarty, as well as numerous cousins. Donald was born August 3, 1953 in New Haven to Arthur Heinig and Viola Gesner Heinig. Donald graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1970 and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1974. Donald obtained a Bachelor's degree in history and Political Science. He started his career as a substitute teacher. He later became an insurance claims adjuster for the Hartford Insurance Company. Donald was an avid Yankees fan. Don lived life to the fullest and filled his days with numerous activities throughout his life including but not limited to being a baseball coach for West Haven Little League, a girls youth basketball coach where he helped take his team to a championship, and a cub scout and boy scout pack leader. Don's passion after he retired was tutoring elementary school kids in East Haven. Donald was a very proud German American and a member of a German American club, The Harugari Singing Society in West Haven. There, he volunteered at their numerous events where he had many beloved friends.
Services are at a date yet to be determined. Memorial donations can be made to the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Donald's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved