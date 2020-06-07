Donald Ayers
Ayers, Donald
Donald Ayers, 56, of Hamden, son of Royal B. Ayers of Hamden and the late Lois Beyerle Ayers and stepson of Kathleen Ayers, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Please send condolences to his family by visiting www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 7, 2020.
