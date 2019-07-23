|
|
Cameron, Donald
Donald G. Cameron, age 80, son of the late William and Mae (Brady) Cameron, Sr. of West Haven, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in New Haven on January 28, 1939, he retired from The Connecticut Department of Transportation, and was a proud US Army Veteran. He worked alongside his parents and family for many years, at Savin Rock. He was predeceased by his brother William Cameron, Jr., sister-in-law Joan A. Cameron and his cherished canine companion, Labrador, Brandy Windswept.
Per Donald's wishes, all funeral services were held privately. The West Haven Funeral Home at the Green has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to Blind Dog Rescue Alliance, PO Box 53, Seymour, CT 06483.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019