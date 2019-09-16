New Haven Register Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Donald Crean Jr.


1948 - 2019
Donald Crean Jr. Obituary
Crean Jr., Donald
Donald J. Crean, Jr. passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019. Born in Wallingford, CT on January 29, 1948, he was the son of the late Donald and Ruth (Elyward) Crean and was predeceased by his sister Maureen Crean Cassidy. Don retired from the Federal Internal Revenue Service in 2007 after 36 years of service.
Don is survived by his beloved children, his son Kevin and wife Kim (Gilchrist) of Mont Vernon, NH; his daughter, Marisa and fiancé Mike Laliberte of West Hartford, CT; and his two grandchildren, Connor and Sophia, who he loved more than anything. He is also survived by his two cousins William (Bill) Forte and Walter (Wally) Koski, as well as his longtime friend and companion Jeanne Duggan, a friendship he cherished immensely.
There will be a private gathering of family and friends in the future in accordance with Don's wishes. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, you can do so to the Saint Francis Foundation-Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Unit https://giving.saintfrancisdonor.com, who provided excellent care and support for Don during the course of his illness. We wish to thank all the doctors and nurses in the CHF Unit at St. Francis for their care, especially Dr. Aurora, Dr. Nall, and Dr. Sthalekar. To leave condolences online, please visit https://www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com/.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 17, 2019
