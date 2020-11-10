Brown, Donald E.
Donald E. "Don" Brown, 91, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan Testa Brown. Don was born in Salem, Massachusetts on October 30, 1929, a son of the late John David and Jane Cecelski Brown. He had resided in Hamden for fifty years before moving to Wallingford six years ago. Don was an Engineering Draftsman at the former Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Co. of North Haven for thirty eight years, retiring in 1991. He was a proud Korean War Navy Veteran, and attended the Woodbridge Senior Center. Don's family wishes to extend special thanks to all the great caregivers that gave their devoted and loving care to Don over the past several years. He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Madow and her husband Larry, a son, Kevin D. Brown and his wife Brenda of Wallingford, five grandchildren, Kelsey and Tyler Brown, and Rachel, Allison and Katie Madow. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Herlihy and his brother John "Jack" Brown. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's name may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or www.hospice.com/donate
