1/1
Donald E. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Donald E.
Donald E. "Don" Brown, 91, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden died peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan Testa Brown. Don was born in Salem, Massachusetts on October 30, 1929, a son of the late John David and Jane Cecelski Brown. He had resided in Hamden for fifty years before moving to Wallingford six years ago. Don was an Engineering Draftsman at the former Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Co. of North Haven for thirty eight years, retiring in 1991. He was a proud Korean War Navy Veteran, and attended the Woodbridge Senior Center. Don's family wishes to extend special thanks to all the great caregivers that gave their devoted and loving care to Don over the past several years. He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Madow and her husband Larry, a son, Kevin D. Brown and his wife Brenda of Wallingford, five grandchildren, Kelsey and Tyler Brown, and Rachel, Allison and Katie Madow. He was predeceased by his sister Joan Herlihy and his brother John "Jack" Brown. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Don's name may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or www.hospice.com/donate. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved