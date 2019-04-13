Holmes, Donald E., Sr.

Donald E. Holmes, Sr. of East Haven died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the beloved husband of Jodi LeRoy Holmes for 36 years. Donald was born September 7, 1959 in New Haven, a son of the late Everett T. Holmes and Geraldine G. Pokoszek. He grew up in Clinton. He worked as a "Jack of all trades" and he made work his hobby. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Boston Red Sox. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Donald E. Holmes, Jr. and Mckenzi Jolene Holmes, both of East Haven; his siblings, Katherine (Brian) Smith of TX, Mark Holmes of East Haven, Evette (Frank) Gilbert of Branford, Terri (Lester) Bragdon of Killingworth, Jamie (Philip) Weisse of Clinton and Kelli (Shawn) Kohler of Ellington, CT; 22 nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Mugzie and Kobe.

Funeral from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Tuesday morning at 8:15 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent DePaul Church at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, East Haven at 9:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Visiting hours are Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019