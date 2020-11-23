Edwards, DonaldDonald C. Edwards, age 77 of Wallingford, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, due to COVID. Don was born in Bridgeport, a son of Paul Edwards and Dorothy Green. His stepfather, Fred Bennett along with Dorothy raised him. Don lived in California most of his life, owning his own business and having many friends. He was proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps, and often would share his memories. Don was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Leonard and Allan Edwards, and is survived by brothers, Paul Edwards, Frederick Bennett and sister Sandy Chaiklin. A Military Burial was held at the State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown.