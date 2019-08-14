New Haven Register Obituaries
Donald F. Miller


1939 - 2019
Donald F. Miller Obituary
Miller, Donald F.
Donald F. Miller, 79, of West Haven beloved husband of 55 years to the late Jean E. Patterson Miller passed away on August 13, 2019 in the Mary Wade Home. Loving father of Jennifer (Barry) Miller-Carloni, Shelley (Mark) Gaudino and Charlene Beschel. Also survived by his 4 cherished grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Donald was born in New Haven on August 17, 1939 son of the late George and Gertrude Miller. Prior to his retirement Donald was a machinist for the Rockbestos Company. Donald served his country faithfully in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was also an avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan and N.Y. Yankee fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven TUESDAY morning at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY morning from 9:00 until time of service. Sign Donald's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
