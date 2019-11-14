|
Osborne, Donald F.
BREWER – Donald F. Osborne, 98, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 8, 2019. Donald was born October 31, 1921 in Medway, MA, the ninth of fourteen children born to Erville and Grace (Pearson) Osborne.
Don was a pastor for much of his life, serving at churches in Sharon, VT; Stony Creek, CT; and Calais, ME. Later he taught school in Winterport, ME. He was a lifelong runner, competing in the Boston Marathon four times, finishing 19th in 1944. He kept running well into his 90s. He also loved fishing, telling corny jokes, and the Boston Red Sox.
In 1989, Don married the love of his life, Marilyn Moore, and spent the happiest of years of his life with her, until her passing in 2017.
Don is survived by his four children: Priscilla Gruenewald and her husband Don of Nipomo, CA; Mark Osborne and fiancée Gretchen Wilson of Ellsworth, ME; Elizabeth Lawson and her husband Alan of Sunderland, England; Thomas Osborne of Brewer, ME; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his stepchildren: Lynda Moore and her husband Scott of Manchester, CT; Sheryl Ruark and her husband Tim of Simsbury, CT; Kathy DaDalt and her husband Pete of Lewisburg, PA; and "forever daughter-in-law," Sabrina Colson of Brewer, ME.
A memorial service is planned for early spring in Stony Creek, CT.
Arrangements are in the care of Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin Street, Ellsworth, ME.
