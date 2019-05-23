Services Funeral service 11:00 AM B'nai Jacob Memorial Park Cemetery 200 Wintergreen Avenue New Haven , CT View Map Shiva Following Services Coachman's Square 21 Bradley Road Woodbridge , CT View Map Shiva 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM 32 Lawncrest Road New Haven , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donald Halprin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Halprin

Donald (Don) H. Halprin of 32 Lawncrest Road, New Haven, Connecticut, passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born on September 10, 1929 in New Haven to Nathan Halprin (Minsk, Russia) and Clara, nee Chatzek (Lumza, Poland) who came to the US in 1910 through Ellis Island.

In his early years, Don lived on Orchard Street with his parents and sister Ellen. His mother, Clara, her parents, Isaac and Rebecca and her sisters and their husbands Mary and Sol, Gussie and Ruby, and Anna and Jake, also lived in the three-story house. This was a simpler time when family was everything.

Don became a Bar Mitzvah at age 13 and then again at age 81 by Rabbi Mendy Hecht, at the Orchard Street Shul, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. He was an accomplished artist of cartoons by that age, including drawings of sports figures, armed forces characters as the United States was entering WWII, and the Disney characters that were an indelible part of his life.

Family Passover Seders were epic events as his mother, Clara, had eight sisters and one brother and his father had three brothers and three sisters. Each Chatzek sister would cook her specialty, with all pitching in to make the traditional gefilte fish.

In 1947, Don graduated from Hillhouse High School where he was a member of the Mu Sigma fraternity and played intramural softball and basketball. At the University of Miami, he lived with his Aunt Nan and Uncle Phil and played Jai Alai. After college, he served in the Navy in the Korean War, stationed in Annapolis, MD where he met his wife, Shirley Halprin, nee Yankeloff, of Baltimore, MD at a JCC social. They were married on March 13, 1955 and had two children, Leslie Eileen and Richard Allan, as well as many pets.

Between college and the Navy, Don went into the family business with his father at Atlantic Floor Covering, starting in sales and ultimately as Owner/President of the company, before retiring in 1989. Donald remained active, continuing as a consultant to Unger's Flooring America, while pursuing his passions of maintaining his coin and stamp collection, collecting porcelain and ceramic art and figurines, painting, photography, traveling, watching movies and attending sports events.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 24th at 11:00 a.m. at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park Cemetery, 200 Wintergreen Avenue, New Haven, CT and will be officiated by Rabbi Mendy Hecht of the Orchard Street Shul. Directly following the funeral, shiva will take place at Coachman's Square, 21 Bradley Road, Woodbridge, CT. Shiva will also take place on Sunday, May 26th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 32 Lawncrest Road, New Haven, CT.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Halprin, daughter Leslie and son-in-law Joseph Heyison of Stamford, CT, two grandchildren Brenda Claire and Alex, son Richard Halprin of North Haven, CT, and his fiancée, Elise Liebowitz. He is also survived by his sister, Ellen Charney, niece Allyson Charney Adkins and her husband, John, and grandnieces Mea and Jolie, all of Boca Raton, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to the charitable organization of your choice. Published in The New Haven Register on May 24, 2019