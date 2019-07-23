Hayden, Donald

Donald C. Hayden Jr., of Stony Creek, Connecticut and Jupiter, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, after a brief illness, on Sunday, July 21, at the age of 87. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Diana, his children, Bruce Hayden and his wife Gail, Lucinda Marcavage, and Donna Hayden and her husband Matthew Pittorie. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Henry and James Hayden; Robert and Christopher Marcavage; Warren, Caitlin, and Colin Pittorie; and two great-grandsons, Jaxon and Jamison Marcavage. Don was born in New Haven on July 20, 1932. He grew up in the Westville section of New Haven and graduated from Hill House High. After earning a business degree at the University of Bridgeport, Don enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his service, he joined the family dental supply business, The H. L. Hayden Company. Don was an innovative entrepreneur. While growing his business, he went on to establish the first mail order catalog company for dental laboratory supplies, DLDS, which he operated at its Branford location until selling it in 1994. From that point on, Don enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement with Diana. An avid yachtsman since youth, Don successfully raced sailboats for many years before transitioning to pleasure cruising. He and Diana traveled the eastern seacoast and made over 25 trips spanning the length of the Intracoastal Waterway. In his later years, golf took over as his passion. Don particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, deriving great pleasure in sharing in their lives with them.

At his request, a private service will be held at a later date. For those who wish to honor Don's memory, the family suggests donations be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford CT, 06405. To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019