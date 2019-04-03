New Haven Register Obituaries
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
(203) 467-1708
Donald Hender
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
Hender, Sr., Donald
Donald Hender, Sr., 69, of Wallingford, formerly of East Haven, passed away on his birthday, Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Skyview Center in Wallingford after a 30 year long courageous battle with MS. He was born on April 1, 1950 to the late Harry R. and Bette Jane MacGregor Hender. Donald loved animals and loved working in his garage repairing cars. He is survived by a brother, Richard (Susan) Hender of North Haven, a sister, Bette-Jayne (Salvatore) Adinolfi of New Haven, a son, Sean Hender of Redding, CA and two grandchildren, Alexandra and Zachary Donald Hender, also of Redding, CA. He was predeceased by a son Donald Hender, Jr. and a sister Debra Remington. His family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you for all the loving care that the staff at Skyview Center provided to Donald over these past 16 years.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12 noon at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Friends and family may call prior to the services from 10:30 to 12 p.m. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery. Please visit Donald's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book. Donations can be made in his memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/CTN.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019
