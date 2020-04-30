|
Hope-Ross, Donald
Donald P. Hope-Ross, 81, of Milford, beloved husband of Ellen Hope-Ross, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Born on February 11, 1939 in Trinidad, he was the son of the late Norris and Mayotte Hope-Ross. Along with his loving wife, Donald is survived by his children and their spouses Denis and Laura Hope-Ross, Jane and Jack Cobb, Alice and Robert Beringer, David Hope-Ross, and; six grandchildren, Hali, Connor, Ava, Emily, Douglas and Olive; siblings, Shelia MacSwiney and Malcom Hope-Ross. He was predeceased by siblings Peter and Daniel. Donald attended St. Marys College in Port of Spain, Trinidad then the University College Cork in Ireland, where he earned a PhD in chemistry. After marrying Ellen Hope-Ross, nee Collins and the birth of their first child Denis, the family returned to Trinidad. Three more children followed, Jane, Alice and David. Donald worked for Texaco Trinidad where he was promoted to Chief Chemist before moving with his family to the United States. Don settled in Milford, Connecticut where he became a cherished member of the community. Donald had a great love of the sea and enjoyed sailing, even windsurfing into his 70's. He nurtured his children's love of the sea tirelessly with patience and humor. With their friends, Donald and Ellen enjoyed sailing in the Caribbean, while building wonderful memories. Donald was devoted to his family and to his faith. He was thoughtful, generous and humble with a wonderful sense of humor. He was true to his values and lived them every day. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and a strong family that he built together with his loving wife. Services will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020