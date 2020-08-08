Parcells, Donald I.
Donald I. Parcells, 99 years young of Woodbridge, CT, beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peggy Sugar) Parcells, entered eternal rest with his three wonderful children holding his hands, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. As a young lad, Donald moved from White Bear Lake, MN to New Milford, CT. He worked on the family Maple Terrace farm and later their bed and breakfast, now on the CT and National Historic registry. Donald became a decorated first lieutenant Pilot in the Air Force during WWII and spoke proudly of his 25 missions flying B24's over Germany.
Donald was an outstanding provider and advisor. He enjoyed spending time in his prized rose garden, and at his desk reading and continuously learning well into his 90s. He is a man of discipline and intellect admired by his family.
Donald is survived by his children Alisa Parcells, Jacalyn Parcells and her husband Michael Feldman, and his son Donald Parcells Jr., and his wife Irene, and his two granddaughters Margot Simeone and Olivia Parcells. The family would like to thank his devoted and loving Health Care Assistants, Jennifer and Rebecca, who constantly gave their love, nursing care and respect to Donald in his final years.
Military memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com