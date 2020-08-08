1/1
Donald I. Parcells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Parcells, Donald I.
Donald I. Parcells, 99 years young of Woodbridge, CT, beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peggy Sugar) Parcells, entered eternal rest with his three wonderful children holding his hands, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. As a young lad, Donald moved from White Bear Lake, MN to New Milford, CT. He worked on the family Maple Terrace farm and later their bed and breakfast, now on the CT and National Historic registry. Donald became a decorated first lieutenant Pilot in the Air Force during WWII and spoke proudly of his 25 missions flying B24's over Germany.
Donald was an outstanding provider and advisor. He enjoyed spending time in his prized rose garden, and at his desk reading and continuously learning well into his 90s. He is a man of discipline and intellect admired by his family.
Donald is survived by his children Alisa Parcells, Jacalyn Parcells and her husband Michael Feldman, and his son Donald Parcells Jr., and his wife Irene, and his two granddaughters Margot Simeone and Olivia Parcells. The family would like to thank his devoted and loving Health Care Assistants, Jennifer and Rebecca, who constantly gave their love, nursing care and respect to Donald in his final years.
Military memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved