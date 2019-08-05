|
Donald Joseph Bramande, Jr., 43 of North Haven died suddenly at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Donald was born in Hartford on May 26, 1976, a son of Marie Merrifield of Pheonix, AZ and the late Donald Joseph Bramande, Sr. He grew up in East Hartford, Manchester, Glastonbury and Stafford Springs and lived in Melbourne, FL for four years before moving to North Haven nine years ago. Donald was a conductor for Metro North Railroad for seven years until 2018. He loved fishing and riding his motorcycle. In addition to his mother, Donald is survived by his brother, Jason DuBois of Windsor Locks, his former wife Joanna DeNigris, and his former father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leucio and Anita DeNigris, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Donald's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 10 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m., the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Burial will be private.
