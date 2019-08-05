New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bramande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Bramande Jr.


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Bramande Jr. Obituary
Bramande, Jr., Donald J.
Donald Joseph Bramande, Jr., 43 of North Haven died suddenly at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Donald was born in Hartford on May 26, 1976, a son of Marie Merrifield of Pheonix, AZ and the late Donald Joseph Bramande, Sr. He grew up in East Hartford, Manchester, Glastonbury and Stafford Springs and lived in Melbourne, FL for four years before moving to North Haven nine years ago. Donald was a conductor for Metro North Railroad for seven years until 2018. He loved fishing and riding his motorcycle. In addition to his mother, Donald is survived by his brother, Jason DuBois of Windsor Locks, his former wife Joanna DeNigris, and his former father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leucio and Anita DeNigris, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Donald's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 10 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m., the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Burial will be private.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now