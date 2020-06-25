Cretella, Donald J.Donald J. Cretella, age 82, beloved husband of Ruth (Murray) Cretella of West Haven passed away suddenly on June 24, 2020 at his home.He was born on March 3, 1938 in New Haven and was the son of the late Joseph and Henrietta (Iscovitz) Cretella. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from Wilbur Cross High School, Class of 1957 and received his Associates degree in accounting at South Central Community College. Mr. Cretella worked in finance at Sikorsky Aircraft for 15 years before his retirement and prior for the New Haven Railroad for over 20 years. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a firm believer that every meal required dessert. Mr. Cretella was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Church in West Haven and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He has attended the Holy Family Retreat House for the past consecutive 55 years. He coached the Shore Haven Baseball League and was a commissioner for the West Haven Twilight League and an avid NY Yankees, UConn Women's Basketball, Eastern CT Lady Warriors Basketball, Utica College Women's Swimming and Westfield State Ladies Lacrosse and Basketball fan. Mr. Cretella never missed a Notre Dame High School Basketball game and was given his own designated seat.In addition to his devoted wife of 53 years, he leaves his son, Donald J. Cretella, Jr. and his wife Alisa of Cheshire and his daughter, Beth Ann Baribault and her husband Michael of Southington, five grandchildren, Donald, Alyson, Lizzy, Bret and Emma. He also leaves his sister Joan Savino of North Haven, his brother, Jack Cretella (Janet) of Nalcrest, FL and his sister-in-law Liz Murray of Milford.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish (St. John Vianney Campus), 300 Captain Thomas Blvd., West Haven with Military Honors at the close of Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Notre Dame High School in West Haven or St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol. A Family Gathering will be held in the fall. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. To share a memory please visit