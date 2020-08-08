PETRILLO, DONALD J.
Donald Joseph Petrillo, 91, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Born in New Haven on November 17, 1928 he was the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Parrett Petrillo. Donald served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean war. He had worked for M&B Electronics for many years. Brother of Robert Petrillo, Sr. Also survived by a niece, two nephews, several great nieces and nephews, five great-great nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services with full military honors have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VA Charters, PO Box 504, West Haven, CT 06516. www.northhavenfuneral.com