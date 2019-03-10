Struwas, Donald J.

Donald Joseph Struwas, 88, of Derby, devoted father, grandfather & great- grandfather and beloved and devoted husband of the late Alice Cwanek Struwas, died on March 4, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Born in New Haven on June 16, 1930, he was the son of the late Frank and Melvina Zororauskuste Struwas. Don was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War where he worked as a jet engine mechanic. He worked as a sheet metal worker for Local Union No. 40 and remained a proud union member for over 60 years. He was a longtime resident of Derby. Known for his self deprecating sense of humor, coupled with his dry wit, Don possessed a special personality that was appreciated by many - but not all - since he was never afraid of expressing his true feelings. He could often be found tinkering with a project, working on a home improvement repair, or taking a jaunt to the casinos. He lived a long life, he worked hard and he did good. He is survived by his children, Michael (Judith) Struwas of Seymour and Nancy (Kiaran) McGee of MN; grandchildren, Jeff (Audrea) McGee of MN, Max McGee of CA, and Cora McGee of KS; great-grandchildren, Margaret Clare McGee and Kolbe Spencer McGee of MN; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife of 62 years, he was predeceased by sisters Emma Day and Anne Donovan and brothers Frank, Albert and William Struwas. The family would like to thank his home caregivers, Eva and Maureen, for providing companionship and comfort for Don during his last two months and the visiting nursing staff of Masonicare. Interment with military honors was private in St. Michael's Cemetery, Derby. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia is in care of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Program through the Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. Online condolences may be made at

