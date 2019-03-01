Lyon Jr., Donald

Donald Lyon Jr., 42, of East Haven, beloved father of Brianna Lyon of East Haven passed away on February 23, 2019 at his home. Loving son of Donald and Kathy Lyons Lyon Sr. of East Haven. Brother of Donna (Kyle) Denny of New Haven. Uncle of Haley Denny. Nephew of James (Annie) Lyons of Branford, Robert Lyons of East Haven, Marianne (William) Moscatelli of Wallingford and James Lyon of East Haven and the late Louis Lyon Jr. Grandson of Carol Lyon of East Haven and the late Louis Lyon Sr. and James Lyons Sr. of East Haven and the late Norine Lyons. Also survived by several cousins and friends. His biggest love in this world was his daughter and best friend Brianna, who he loved more than anything else.

Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service on SUNDAY in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Friends may call on SUNDAY from 12 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brianna's college fund c/o 14 Hurlburt Dr., East Haven, CT 06512. Sign Donald's guest book online at

