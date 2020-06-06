Donald Mullings
1948 - 2020
Mullings, Donald
Donald Keith (Sonny) Mullings passed into eternal rest on May 26,2020. He was the beloved husband of Lazelle Knight Mullings for 37 years. Born in New Haven on August 14, 1948. He was the son of the late Kenneth Milton(Mike) Mullings and Dorothy Jean West Mullings. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Milton Mullings Jr.; step son Linwood Hill Branham Jr. and grandson Jason Branham. Donald was educated in the New Haven Public School System and was a graduate of James Hillhouse H.S. In 1967. He served his county in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. After an honorable discharge he attended Eli Whitney Technical School and became a licensed Master Plumber until his retirement. Sonny will be remembered for his sense of humor and deep thunderous voice. Known as the gentle giant, he brought a smile to all those he encountered. He loved Jazz and his corvettes. Besides his wife, he leaves behind daughters Kera Mullings Boone(Charles), Erica Jean Mullings, step son Count Branham and his beloved sister Michelle Mullings Williams(Paul). He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven,CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Mullings family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
