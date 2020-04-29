New Haven Register Obituaries
Donald P. Gennette


1937 - 2020
Donald P. Gennette Obituary
Gennette, Donald P.
Donald P. Gennette, 83, of East Haven, beloved husband of the late Margaret Iannucci Gennette passed away on April 29, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Donald M. (Maria) Gennette, Cynthia Gennette and Laura Gennette all of East Haven. Grandfather of Donald M. (Melissa) Gennette Jr., Peter (Briana) Gennette and Anthony Gennette. Great-grandfather of Madisyn, Aubrey, Bryce and Dominic Gennette and Chase and Vincent Bussert. Brother of the late Dolores O'Brien and Eleanor Calamita. Donald was born in New Haven on January 18, 1937 son of the late Donald and Jane DePater Gennette. Prior to his retirement Donald was an electrician for IBEW Local 90 of New Haven and a US Army veteran.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Sign Donald's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020
