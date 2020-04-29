|
Gennette, Donald P.
Donald P. Gennette, 83, of East Haven, beloved husband of the late Margaret Iannucci Gennette passed away on April 29, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Loving father of Donald M. (Maria) Gennette, Cynthia Gennette and Laura Gennette all of East Haven. Grandfather of Donald M. (Melissa) Gennette Jr., Peter (Briana) Gennette and Anthony Gennette. Great-grandfather of Madisyn, Aubrey, Bryce and Dominic Gennette and Chase and Vincent Bussert. Brother of the late Dolores O'Brien and Eleanor Calamita. Donald was born in New Haven on January 18, 1937 son of the late Donald and Jane DePater Gennette. Prior to his retirement Donald was an electrician for IBEW Local 90 of New Haven and a US Army veteran.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020